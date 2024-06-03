Video: UFC 302 crowd brawl sends fan somersaulting down section after punch to face

The only TKO at UFC 302 appeared to take place outside the cage.

During Saturday’s event at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., a scrap between fans left one longhaired wannabe combatant tumbling head over heels down multiple rows.

A video posted late Sunday on X showed the fan got exactly what he asked for – literally. While it’s unclear what prompted the disdain, a longhaired fan begged another baseball cap-wearing spectator to slap him. The man in the cap was initially hesitant, but eventually took him up on it with an overhand right.

The man in the hat had the low ground, but he landed another big right hand that sent the longhaired fan somersaulting. The long-haired man then absorbed a barrage of massive shots as he covered up. Eventually, the melee dispersed.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made and if any of those involved suffered injuries.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie