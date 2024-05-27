Video: UFC 302 ‘Countdown’ for Paulo Costa vs. Sean Strickland

Did you miss the debut of UFC 302 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the co-main event preview now.

The segment takes a special look at the fight between Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) and former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC).

UFC 302 (pay-per-view, ESPN2, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. “Countdown” goes behind the scenes with the two fighters, and you can watch the full segment above. And don’t miss the entire episode in the video below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie