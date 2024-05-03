Video: UFC 301 ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs with title fight headliner, Jose Aldo’s return, more

UFC 301ceremonial weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.

The weigh-ins took place at Rio Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 13 scheduled matchups come face-to-face, including the Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg flyweight title headliner, Jonathan Martinez welcoming UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo back from retirement in the co-main event, and more.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 301.

