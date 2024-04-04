Video: UFC 300 ‘Countdown’ for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Did you miss the debut of UFC 300 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now.

The segment takes a special look at the light heavyweight title fight between champion Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) and former champ Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who vacated the belt six months after he won it due to injury.

UFC 300 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Countdown” goes behind the scenes with the two fighters, and you can watch the full segment above. And don’t miss the entire episode in the video below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie