Video: How UFC 300 affects the lightweight title picture – Gaethje vs. Holloway, Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan, more

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel discusses and breaks down all the lightweight bouts featured at UFC 300.

This Saturday, the historic UFC pay-per-view features many prominent 155-pound matchups that could vastly change the title picture in the division. This includes the BMF title defense, as belt holder Justin Gaethje welcomes back Max Holloway to the division,Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan – which has been labeled as a No. 1 contender bout.

In addition, a pair of bouts featuring veterans Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano, and Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller also take place.

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Mike Bohn, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discussed all the lightweight action that will be on display at UFC 300.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie