Video: UFC 296 ‘Countdown’ for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Did you miss the debut of UFC 296 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now.

The segment takes a special look at the welterweight title fight between champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) and former interim champ Colby Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC).

UFC 296 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

“Countdown” goes behind the scenes with the two fighters, and you can watch the full segment above. And don’t miss the entire episode in the video below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 296.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie