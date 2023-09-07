Video replay: ‘UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland’ pre-fight press conference

SYDNEY – The UFC 293 pre-fight news conference took place Thursday, and MMA Junkie was on the scene.

The entire main card was in attendance, including Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, who fight for the middleweight title in the main event; ranked heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov; as well as the remainder of the main card.

UFC 293 takes place Saturday at Qudos Bank Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie