Video: Tyson Fury leans into Francis Ngannou during spirited final faceoff at weigh-ins

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The stage is set for Saturday’s anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou after they officially weighed in and had one final faceoff.

Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, will welcome former UFC heavyweight titleholder Ngannou to a new sport when they meet in a pay-per-view headliner at Riyadh Arena.

After an eventful fight week, Fury and Ngannou did their final pre-bout obligation by stepping on the scale. Fury registered at 277.7 pounds, while Ngannou was 272.1.

Following the weigh-in, the pair had a final staredown, with Fury leaning into Ngannou and both men exchanging words before going their separate ways. The next time they see each other will be inside the ring.

Check out the video above to see Fury and Ngannou weigh in and face off for Saturday’s boxing match.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie