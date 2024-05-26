Video: ‘TUF 27’ finalist Joe Giannetti leaves opponent snoozing after slick ninja choke

Joe Giannetti only got one chance to showcase his skills inside the UFC cage and is hell-bent on making it back for another.

Saturday, Giannetti (16-5-1) notched a highlight-reel finish for the second straight fight when he put opponent Jacob Bohn (14-12) to sleep in 27 seconds with a suffocating ninja choke.

The fight co-headlined Cage Titans 65 in Plymouth, Mass., and was for the promotion’s lightweight title. Giannetti achieved champ-champ status; he won the promotion’s welterweight title with a jumping head kick of Pat Casey in November.

Giannetti, 28, is 10-4-1 since his UFC departure in late 2018. His lone UFC bout was the “The Ultimate Fighter 27” lightweight finale, which he lost to Mike Trizano by split decision.

Since then, Giannetti repeatedly has called for a second opportunity. Although he was rudely welcomed back to the regional scene with a 3-3-1 stretch in his first seven fights post-UFC, Giannetti has gone 7-1 with six finishes since. His lone loss came against current PFL lightweight Michael Dufort.

