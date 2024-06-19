(Video) Top journalist provides update on Chelsea’s pursuit of main transfer target

By now it’s not a secret that Chelsea’s main transfer target this summer is Crystal Palace star Michael Olise with the Blues pushing hard to sign the Frenchman.

The Blues were close to signing Olise last summer having activated his then £35m release clause, only for the deal to fall through after Palace were unhappy with how Chelsea approached the player.

That hasn’t put Chelsea off and they are back again this summer to try and get a deal done, but they face stiff competition for his signature.

Chelsea, along with Bayern Munich and Newcastle have been given permission by Palace to speak with Olise’s representatives.

The new release clause is thought to be in the region of £60m, but it’s believed to be complicated in terms of different parties being owed certain amounts.

Matt Law has provided an update on the situation and said he believes Chelsea are favourites, but no club has yet agreed a deal with Palace.

Watch Matt Law provide an update on the race for Olise