Video: Tom Heaton makes two impressive saves in England training

Manchester United third choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton was flown out to Germany as England’s training keeper for Euro 2024.

After experiencing a European Championship in 2016, Gareth Southgate felt it would be beneficial for his shot-stoppers to have someone else to lean on throughout the tournament.

Heaton was happy to step in, even if it meant missing out on an extra holiday or two with his family. His last of three caps for England came in 2017.

Eyebrows were raised when the Football Association announced that the 38-year-old would be joining the national team in Germany as part of the training group.

Footage has emerged from training as England prepare for their opening match at Euro 2024 against Serbia. pic.twitter.com/1u1rqIa6mz

Heaton is seen making two impressive saves, but it’s not like he is a squad member eligible to play a part in the competition. He will have to watch from the stands and offer his advice at the training camp.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Video: Tom Heaton makes two impressive saves in England training

Jun 16 2024, 11:29

Manchester United among clubs circling Simons star after successful Bundesliga loan

Jun 16 2024, 11:16

PSG showing concrete interest in Manchester United target with €120m release clause

Jun 16 2024, 8:27