Video: Throwback to Pirlo’s brilliance for Italy at the Euros

Italy legend Andrea Pirlo has never won the European Championships with Italy but shone on several occasions during the tournament, especially in 2012, when the Azzurri reached the Final.

Pirlo won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, scoring the opening goal for the Azzurri in the tournament against Ghana and reached the Euro Final in 2012 when the La Nazionale eventually lost to Spain.

During that edition, the team coached by Cesare Prandelli beat Germany and England in the knock-out phase but miserably lost a Final to Spain 4-0.

Despite a painful end to the tournament, several Azzurri players impressed that year and UEFA has put together some of Pirlo’s best moves at the 2012 Euros.

Watch the video below.