To some, Thorgan Hazard has simply been “the other Hazard brother” for much of his career, but the Borussia Dortmund and Belgium star provided a moment of true magic on a grand stage on Sunday, as he fired his nation ahead of Portugal in the round of 16 at EURO 2020.

[ MORE: Ranking the EURO 2020 teams | Top 20 players ]

The strike, which came from every bit of 25 yards out, swerved left and right, leaving Rui Patricio stuck between two minds as it sailed past him and bulged the back of the net. The result was a 1-0 lead for Belgium following an incredibly cagey first 40 minutes.

The winner of the last-16 Belgium – Portugal clash will face Italy in the quarterfinals in Munich, Germany, on Sunday (2 pm ET).

Latest EURO 2020 news

3 things we learned from Netherlands v. Czech Republic EURO 2020 last 16: How to watch Belgium – Portugal; schedule, bracket,... Croatia’s Perisic has virus, will miss next EURO 2020 game

Follow @AndyEdMLS

VIDEO: Thorgan Hazard scores stunning opener for Belgium v. Portugal originally appeared on NBCSports.com