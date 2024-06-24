(Video) “I think he will be a genius” – Neymar talks up record breaking Chelsea signing

(Video) “I think he will be a genius” – Neymar talks up record breaking Chelsea signing

Chelsea officially announced the signing of Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian on Saturday, with excitement already building over his arrival.

The 17-year-old has signed a long term contract at Stamford Bridge and is expected to go straight into the first team squad when he arrives in west London after the 2025 Club World Cup.

The Blues have increasingly tapped into the South American market under the new ownership, and Estevao becomes the club’s fifth signing from the continent after Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel, Kendry Paez and Deivid Washington.

Estevao is in great form for Palmeiras at the moment and has two goals and two assists in his last four appearances, and the Brazilian along with Paez are widely regarded as the two best talents in South America right now.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the teenager with many believing he will go on and become a star, with Brazil legend Neymar believing Estevao will be a “genius,” which is some praise.

Watch Neymar speak about Estevao