VIDEO: Texas youth baseball coach assaults umpire

Between multiple bankruptcy filings, dwindling locations, and a slew of negative customer feedback, it really seemed like the pizza chain known for its cheesy food court fare was on its way out. But hold onto your napkins. Now, with a new plan for growth, it appears Sbarro is making a comeback.Related: These 2 Major Convenient Stores Are Closing Some LocationsThe self-proclaimed "global leader in the impulse pizza category," Sbarro recently announced its plans to open over 100 new company and fr