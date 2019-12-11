VIDEO: Texas Tech celebrates win over No. 1 Louisville

Scott Phillips

Texas Tech pulled off another upset of a No. 1 team on Tuesday night when the Red Raiders took down Louisville in Madison Square Garden.

Playing without freshman guard and leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech earned its biggest win over the season in the Jimmy V Classic.

It led to a wild postgame celebration for Texas Tech, one week after dropping a tough overtime game on the road at DePaul.


The win could lead to the Red Raiders getting back in the top 25 this week.

