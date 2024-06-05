Video: Terron Armstead on what he expects in 2024
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recap Jaden Rashada's recent lawsuit, discuss the latest on the House settlement, break down private capital in college football and a man who trashed the DMV with fish.
The Chiefs open up as a small favorite over the Ravens in the opener.
Prescott's contract is set to expire following the 2024 season.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
The difference now — in theory — is that Jackson should be more elusive when he’s running the ball or navigating the pocket, while also not wearing down late in games while pushing a higher tempo scheme.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
"We're not always going to agree, and there's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is," Mahomes said.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Allen was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and part of the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX winning team.
In his negotiations for a new deal, the 49ers receiver is looking at the recent $120 million contract Amon-Ra St. Brown signed with the Detroit Lions.
The Patriots have no intention of rushing Maye into a starting role before they believe he's ready.
The Giants acquired Waller in a March 2023 trade.
With the escalating cost of wide receivers, how many teams will look at the salaries and think they can get a replacement cheap via the draft?
Cousins is bringing his signature brand of intense-sports-dad energy to Atlanta, and the team is all-in.
Jauan Jennings has a new deal after playing a valuable role for the 49ers in the Super Bowl.
Berry and Stefanski were both hired by the Browns in 2020.