Amad Diallo, what a way to score your first goal for Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Diallo was in dreamland as he celebrated his debut goal for the Premier League giants, as the goal came from his first-ever shot for Manchester United.

That is quite the conversion rate, Amad…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has big plans for Diallo, who officially joined from Italian side Atalanta in January for a fee which could rise to $48 million.

With other youngsters like Shola Shoretire and Mason Greenwood coming through, Solskjaer is putting lots of faith in young talent at Old Trafford, but Amad Diallo is clearly set to be one of the top young forwards in the game.

Latest Manchester United news

Europa League, live! How to watch Man United – Milan, all last 16 games VIDEO: ProSoccerTalk unfiltered – Man United, Pulisic, Week 28 preview Transfer news: Mahrez to Real Madrid, Pau Torres to Manchester United

How did Amad Diallo score his first goal for Manchester United?

The 18-year-old came off the bench at half time of United’s UEFA Europa League last 16 first leg against AC Milan, replacing Anthony Martial, and scored a beauty to put the Red Devils ahead.

Bruno Fernandes found his run with a perfect ball but Diallo still had tons to do as he flicked a header while he was running backwards and it looped over Gianluigi Donnarumma and in.

Take a look at the superb goal from Amad Diallo below, as it feels like it is the first of many in a Manchester United.

Amad Diallo's first Manchester United goal is a beauty. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RCDShwCP3i — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 11, 2021

VIDEO: Teenage sensation Amad Diallo scores stunning first Manchester United goal originally appeared on NBCSports.com