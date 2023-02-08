VIDEO: Which team will win Super Bowl LVII, and why?

Every week in “4-Down Territory” powered by KIA, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire and Draft Wire go over the things you need to know about, and the things you need to watch, in the NFL right now. With Super Bowl LVII just around the corner, Doug and Luke make their game predictions!

Who do you have winning Super Bowl LVII, what’s the final score, and why?

Doug: 31-24, Eagles. When I finished my piece on the 57 most important players in Super Bowl LVII, which afforded me the opportunity to go back and get forensic on Eagles and Chiefs players, a lot of things just tipped in Philadelphia’s favor. The Eagles are dominant on both the offensive and defensive line. They can fool you with all kinds of concepts out of 11 personnel, which could make it very tough for Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to be as aggressive as he wants to be. And that Chiefs defense has not been great against the run – kind of a problem against the NFL’s most productive and multiple run game. The Chiefs will make it a close game, but I see the Eagles doing to this opponent what they’ve done to so many this season – just wearing them down over time in every possible way.

Luke: 30-23, Eagles. I just think the Eagles are the more complete team, top to bottom, on both sides of the ball, and they’ve got a superstar playmaker at quarterback in Jalen Hurts who can match Patrick Mahomes. I expect this to be a well-coached game on both sides of the ball, but there are some weaknesses on the Chiefs’ side of things that just don’t exist for Philly. Again, it reminds me of the Chiefs’ last trip to the Super Bowl. The Bucs were clearly the more complete team in that matchup, and it showed bigtime. I don’t expect that kind of blowout this time around, but the Eagles should take care of business and finish off an incredible season with a Lombardi Trophy.

