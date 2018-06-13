Video Surfaces Of Ex-Mets Manager Terry Collins' Profane Rant At Ump

Ever wonder how the conversation might go between a manager and an umpire after your star pitcher is ejected from the game?

Whatever you imagined, this much is true: Imagine more curse words. And for some reason, at least one inscrutable, oft-repeated phrase involving a butt and a jackpot.

We know this thanks to a heated exchange between former Mets manager Terry Collins and umpire Tom Hallion in a video with miked audio that took the internet by storm Wednesday.

Warning: The video below contains plenty of cursing:

Dear @MLB, give us every mic’d up ejection for the rest of eternity.



Sincerely, Everyone. pic.twitter.com/l0rttuYHb2 — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) June 13, 2018

The altercation happened in 2016, but its roots go all the way back to a feud between the Mets and the Dodgers that started in 2015.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard’s wily pitch at Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley was probably meant as payback for Utley breaking the leg of Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada during the playoffs in October 2015. Utley was suspended two games for the aggressive slide, and the MLB implemented a new rule banning such slides into base.