VIDEO: Stunning! Vermont men's basketball sinks Yale in final second
Video of the University of Vermont men's basketball buzzer-beating win against Yale on Dec. 2, 2023 at Patrick Gym. The Catamounts won 66-65.
Video of the University of Vermont men's basketball buzzer-beating win against Yale on Dec. 2, 2023 at Patrick Gym. The Catamounts won 66-65.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
Michigan won its third straight Big Ten title in Jim Harbaugh's return from suspension.
Florida State's defense carried the Seminoles in their 13-6 win over No. 15 Louisville.
It will be LAFC against the Columbus Crew on Dec. 9.
Georgia had won 29 straight games until it lost on Saturday.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Alabama lobbed a wrench into the four-team playoff discussion with its win over Georgia on Saturday. That both teams could possibly miss out on the playoff this season is a result of the disastrous 'Alliance.'
UFC Austin got off to quite a start.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
The Crew were down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final. Two substitutes spurred a stunning comeback and a wild 3-2 win.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
History repeated itself on Friday in Evanston.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.
Where will KD rank among NBA scorers when his career is over?
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Which NBA teams are providing the most fantasy juice so far through the 2023-24 season? Dan Titus ranks the squads.