Video: Strongman Eddie Hall launches opponent airborne, then clocks him cold in wild 2-on-1 fight

Good luck finding a more bizarre and chaotic 13-second stretch than the ending of retired strongman Eddie Hall’s 2-on-1 bout Friday.

At an aptly named World Freak Fight League event in the United Kingdom, Hall topped the bill with a fight vs. Jamil and Jamel Neffati, known as “The Neffati Brothers.”

The Neffati Brothers were off to a lackluster but strategically efficient start when they decided to point-fight Hall with leg kicks from a distance. Each brother stood at a different angle, as they leg kicked Hall.

As the clock wound down, the crowd became most restless. But with less than one minute left, everything changed when the brothers shot for a takedown. Hall elevated one brother and tossed him. The fighter got some serious air before he landed flat on his back on the canvas. Hall then shoved the second fighter away before he delivered a ridiculously timed counterpunch on the tossed brother who had just risen to his feet. The impact sent the unluckier of the two brothers in a faceplant position, face buried in the canvas. That’s how the fight ended.

After his win, Hall called for a fight against KSW star and former strongman Mariusz Pudzianowski, a fighter with a 17-9 professional record.

Hall, 36, had not competed in combat sports since he made his boxing debut in an exhibition bout against “Game of Thrones” star and fellow strongman Thor Bjornsson (also known as “The Mountain”) in March 2022.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie