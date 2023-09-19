Video: We still can’t believe Mike Bell scored Grasso-Schevchenko fifth round 10-8

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko gave us a Fight of the Year candidate this past Saturday in their rematch at Noche UFC, but the quality of the fight has been overshadowed by controversy.

That’s because it ended in a split draw, with two judges awarding opposing 48-47 scores to each woman, while judge Mike Bell scored it 47-47 to make it a draw. In the end, Grasso retained her women’s flyweight title without winning.

Whether you believe Grasso or Shevchenko was the rightful winner, the one thing pretty much everyone seems to agree on is that Bell’s Round 5 score of 10-8 in favor of Grasso was way out of line.

Find out what this week’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Mike Bohn, Farah Hannoun and Brian “Goze” Garcia thought of the decision from their discussion with host “Gorgeous” George.

