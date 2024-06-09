(Video) Steven Mcinerney reacts to Stefan Ortega’s contract extension

Esteemed Kompany host Steven Mcinerney reacts to the news that Stefan Ortega has signed a contract extension with Manchester City. It was welcome news for the world champions given the importance of Ortega to the City squad.

The renewal of Stefan Ortega’s contract is a massive boost for Manchester City. Ortega rarely lets the team down when he is called upon. Though he has primarily been a backup to Ederson he has made several key contributions. He was City’s starting keeper during their 22/23 FA Cup success over Manchester United. He also famously made a heroic save against Tottenham during City’s 2-nil win over Spurs at the end of last season. His save from Son’s late effort at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was key in City picking up a crucial three points. It is a moment that will go down in Manchester City history.

Steven Mcinerney reacts to to news of Stefan Ortega’s contract extension in the video below.