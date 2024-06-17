(Video) Steven Mcinerney reacts to reports that Bayern want Bernardo Silva

Esteemed Kompany host Steven Mcinerney gives his reaction to a recent report that Bayern Munich have shown an interest in signing Bernardo Silva. Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has recently taken the manager role at Bayern. There is a possibility that he may look to his former club for players to help strengthen his squad.

Manchester City insider ‘The Real Tolmies Hairdo‘ recently revealed on X that Vincent Kompany is keen on reuniting with Bernardo Silva at Bayern Munich. The pair played together at City before Kompany’s retirement in August of 2020. ‘The Real Tolmies Hairdo’ further reports that the pair have remained close since Kompany’s retirement.

The Portuguese international is one of City’s most important players and the champions wouldn’t want to lose the versatile midfielder. Bayern Munich as a club does have the allure to attract a player like Bernardo Silva. If they were to move for Bernardo it would be interesting to see if Bernardo would take on a new challenge. Or would he stay at the world champions?

Steven Mcinerney reacts to this new report in the video below. It isn’t out of the realms of possibility that Bayern move for Bernardo Silva. What happens next could shape City’s plans for the summer window. Bayern’s reported interest in Bernardo Silva has now become a story to watch for going forward.