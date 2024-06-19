(Video) Steven Mcinerney reacts to the PL fixtures and more.

Esteemed Kompany host Steven Mcinerney shares his thoughts on the release of the Premier League fixtures yesterday and more in the video below. While it has been a quiet transfer window to date the news hasn’t stopped surrounding Manchester City.

Yesterday’s release of the 24/25 Premier League fixtures sees Pep Guardiola’s side take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to begin their season. It will be a tough opening game to begin City’s title defence. Next season will see City chase a fifth consecutive Premier League title. But the path to history has been mapped out for City after yesterday’s fixture release. Steven Mcinerney shares his thoughts on City’s fixture list in the video below.

The Esteemed Kompany host also looks at the latest news surrounding Savio. Savio is expected to join the world champions this summer. A report from Premier League Brasil suggests that Savio will join the world champions next month. Savio’s reported arrival is exciting news in an otherwise quiet transfer window to date.

Steven Mcinerney reacts to the Premier League fixture list, the latest Savio update and more in the video below.