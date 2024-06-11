(Video) Steven Mcinerney reacts to the latest Bruno Guimaraes news

Steven Mcinerney reacts to the latest reports that Manchester City are front runners to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The world champions are in the market for support for Rodri. The Brazilian international could be the ideal player for the role given his impressive displays for Newcastle.

Will Lancaster has reported for GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City is the preferred destination for Guimaraes if he does leave Newcastle. Furthermore, Lancaster reports that the world champions are planning to make a move for the Brazilian international.

Steven Mcinerney gives his thoughts on a potential City move for Guimaraes. He looks at what the Brazilian midfielder may add to Pep Guardiola’s squad and more in the video below. While it would be a costly move for Manchester City there is no doubt that Bruno Guimaraes would be a strong addition to the City squad.

Steven Mcinerney reacts to all of this and more in the video below. He also looks at reports of Phil Foden reportedly being set to be offered a new contract. There have also been rumours of the champions making a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze. It may be the off-season but the news never stops surrounding Manchester City.