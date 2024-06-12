(Video) Steven Mcinerney reacts to Guardiola’s Bernardo Silva update

Esteemed Kompany host Steven Mcinerney reacts to Pep Guardiola’s latest update on the status of Bernardo Silva. The future of one of Manchester City’s most important players is one of the biggest question marks surrounding City’s summer. The champions will be hoping that Bernardo Silva remains at the club at the end of the upcoming transfer window.

Pep Guardiola spoke at the Legends Trophy golf tournament earlier this week. He was asked about Bernardo Silva’s future with Manchester City. He told the media (Guardiola’s answer was relayed by journalist Victor Navarro): “Barca has never called. There has been a lot of talk for years, but no one has called us. I hope he stays (at Manchester City). He is a fundamental player for us, a gem of a player, as a person. If you want a player, you have to call him, and it hasn’t happened.”

Manchester City will be hoping to keep Bernardo Silva for next season. He was once again a key piece of City’s successful 23/24 season. Bernardo has had a decorated career at the world champions and his contribution during City’s recent era of dominance will see him go down as a club legend.

Steven Mcinerney reacts to Pep Guardiola’s recent comments on Bernardo Silva in the video below. Bernardo’s future has the potential to be one of the biggest topics of the summer for Manchester City. Guardiola also discussed the future of João Cancelo and more and the Esteemed Kompany host gives his thoughts on all of this and more below.