(Video) Steven Mcinerney looks at all of the recent news surrounding Manchester City

Esteemed Kompany host Steven Mcinerney takes a look at all of the recent news surrounding Manchester City from the past week in the video below. It has been far from a quiet week regarding news surrounding the world champions. From transfer rumours to legal cases Manchester City have dominated the headlines this week.

The biggest story this week was Matt Lawton’s report in the Times of Manchester City launching legal action against the Premier League. It has become the biggest topic in football since the story broke. Steven Mcinerney gives his thoughts on yet another impending legal case involving City. The Esteemed Kompany host shares his view that the entire saga is becoming tiresome. His view has merit given the wide range of opinions that have been shared since the upcoming case became public knowledge.

Another surprise story this week was the possibility that Julian Alvarez could leave City this summer. Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Alvarez may seek more opportunities this summer. He further reports that PSG and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the World Cup winner. Steven also shares his thoughts on the situation surrounding Alvarez in the video below.

Steven Mcinerney looks at all of this and more in the video below. There is no shortage of topics to discuss about Manchester City at the moment as the off-season has clicked into gear this week.