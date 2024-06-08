(Video) Steven Mcinerney looks at Friday’s Manchester City news

Esteemed Kompany host Steven Mcinerney looks at all of the news that filtered out on Manchester City on Friday. It was another news worthy day with transfer stories and rumours dominating the headlines.

Yesterday’s major story concerning Manchester City was a report from Dom Smith from the Standard that the world champions have identified Adam Wharton as a long-term transfer target. The young midfielder has risen to prominence since he arrived at Crystal Palace from Blackburn in January. Steven gives his thoughts on any potential Manchester City move for the England international. It is a tantalising thought given the immense talent Wharton has shown at Palace.

Another report that emerged yesterday was of Chelsea’s interest in Julian Alvarez. A report from Gastón Edul of TyC Sports which was relayed by PSGTalk indicates that Chelsea and PSG have interest in signing Alvarez this summer. It had come as a surprise that Julian Alvarez may depart Manchester City this summer. Steven gives his thoughts on Chelsea’s reported interest in Alvarez and what it may mean this summer.

Esteemed Kompany host Steven Mcinerney gives his thoughts on all of this and more in the video below. It may be the off season but the Manchester City news keeps on coming ahead of the transfer window opening and a busy summer of international football.