Video: Spalletti shows warm welcome from Italy fans in Germany

Luciano Spalletti was amazed by the welcome from Italy fans in Germany and sent them a message on Instagram: ‘You are our No.10 too!’

The Azzurri landed in Dortmund on Monday and have been preparing in Iserlohn for their debut at Euro 2024 on Saturday against Albania.

Several fans welcomed the players and staff members outside their training ground on Monday and Spalletti posted a video he had taken while the team bus was approaching Casa Azzurri.

It came with a message for all of them: “You are our No.10 too,” wrote the Azzurri CT.