Video: Spalletti needs to work on penalty technique with Italy

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti entertained himself with some keepy-uppy exercises during training for EURO 2024, but really needs to work on his penalty technique.

The 65-year-old showed off some of his skills at Casa Azzurri in Iserlohn, near Dortmund, as the squad was going through the fitness drills for that day.

At first he attempted some keepy-uppy and then scored with a great volley, but taking attempts from the penalty spot proved rather trickier.

Hopefully, if Italy are called upon to take penalties in the European Championship, they will do better than their coach.

Spalletti has every right to be a little rusty, as he retired from playing in 1994 and was a defender.

Spalletti show during Italy training session