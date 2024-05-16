VIDEO: Soccer legend Sergio Ramos exchanges jerseys with UFC’s Merab Dvalishvili

Top UFC Merab Dvalishvili contender visited soccer star Sergio Ramos in Sevilla.

Dvalishvili was greeted by Ramos in the Sevilla locker room, where they exchanged customized shirts with each other’s names on it.

Ramos, who’s a UFC fan, took to Instagram to post footage of their encounter. The Sevilla Center-back also recently met up with UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Currently riding a 10-fight winning streak, Dvalishvili is expected to be UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley’s next title challenger. “The Machine” was recently involved in a car accident in New York, but thankfully came out unscathed.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie