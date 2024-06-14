Video: Sir Alex Ferguson chats with former Manchester United manager at Euro 2024 opener

Video: Sir Alex Ferguson chats with former Manchester United manager at Euro 2024 opener

Two former Manchester United managers were pictured having a chat inside Munich’s Allianz Arena ahead of the Euro 2024 opener between Germany and Scotland.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who sent a message to Scotland supporters ahead of the game, will be disappointed as Germany cruised to victory.

Television cameras picked out Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho enjoying a pre-match chat shortly before the game kicked off.

Footage courtesy of ITV Football

Mourinho revealed on Instagram that, like Ferguson, he was cheering on the Scots against the host nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)

Not the result Scotland wanted

Scotland are currently trailing 5-0 at the Allianz Arena.

That means they need to turn things around in the next two matches against Switzerland and Hungary. The Swiss will be tricky opponents, but another defeat could see the Scots crash out of the European Championship.

United midfielder Scott McTominay has been quiet throughout the game.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Video: Sir Alex Ferguson chats with former Manchester United manager at Euro 2024 opener

Jun 14 2024, 21:43

‘Enjoy it’ – Sir Alex Ferguson sends message to Scotland fans ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Jun 14 2024, 19:26

Scott McTominay returns to Scotland XI for Euro 2024 opener vs Germany

Jun 14 2024, 19:15