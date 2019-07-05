Video shows Tom Brady running faster now than at the Combine

Not many NFL players are faster at nearly 42 years old than they were at their Scouting Combine, but Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a little different.

Brady and his team posted a video today of him running what they say is a 5.17-second 40-yard dash. That’s far from elite for an NFL player, but it’s an impressive time for Brady.

That’s because at the 2000 Scouting Combine, Brady ran the 40 in 5.28 seconds. Few athletes — few people in the general population, for that matter — can run faster in their early 40s than in their early 20s.

Brady, who will turn 42 on August 3, runs shirtless in the new video and looks better than he did in his famously pudgy appearance at the Scouting Combine. Heading into his 20th season, Brady does not appear to be slowing down.