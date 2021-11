Associated Press

Authorities say three teenagers driven by racial hatred were behind hoax calls that brought major police responses to the home of a leading Black Lives Matter activist in Los Angeles. The teenagers, aged 13 to 16, connected over the Discord chat platform and are suspects in more than 30 bomb threats and so-called “swatting” incidents across the country, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police did not identify Abdullah by name as a victim of the teens, but listed her block as the location of two of the swatting incidents.