Video shows mic’d-up Joe Burrow talking to Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones

With their victory Sunday over the Chiefs, the Bengals clinched the AFC North title and moved up to the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff field.

The No. 2 seed currently belongs to the Chiefs, which means if the seedings hold up and those teams win their postseason games, they could meet in the playoffs.

That’s what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told his Cincinnati counterpart following the Bengals’ 34-31 win on Sunday. Joe Burrow was mic’d-up for the game, and the Bengals released a video that includes a moment in which the quarterbacks chatted after the final gun.

“Great job, a lot of respect, man,” Burrow said to Mahomes.

Mahomes responded: “Thanks man. See y’all in the playoffs.”

While Mahomes was likely congratulating Burrow on helping the Bengals make the playoffs, but as noted they could meet again.

Burrow also chatted with Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones during the game. Jones praised the Bengals.

“Y’all boys are fearsome, man,” Jones said. “You guys are for real.”

Before kickoff, Burrow spoke with referee Ron Tolbert, who originally wasn’t scheduled to work the game.

“Hi Ron, good to see you. Late addition, huh?”

Although this is from the Bengals, it’s interesting to see some of the interactions with the Chiefs.