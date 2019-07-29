Video shows Garcia damaging tee box at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

It's been a frustrating year for Sergio Garcia on the course and this past week in Memphis, his emotions got the better of him again.

Video from a social media post showed Garcia angrily swiping his driver at the ground in Round 3 of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, taking up a chunk of turf.

This comes after another fan recorded Garcia tossing his driver at The Open in the direction of his caddie following an unapproved of drive.

Garcia has five top-10 finishes on Tour this season, but no wins. His T-40 at TPC Southwind was his best finish since the Wells Fargo Championship in early May. Two months prior, at the WGC-Dell Match Play, Garcia was at the heart of a dust-up with Matt Kuchar, when Garcia missed a short putt which wasn't conceded.

Garcia has three other top-10 finishes on the European Tour – with no wins – but his overseas season has been most defined by his disqualification from the Saudi International, in February, for damaging multiple greens during competition.