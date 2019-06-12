Video shows fans heckling Sonya, Dell Curry outside of Toronto hotel originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The unknown fan who sent flowers to the Warriors apologizing for Toronto Raptors fans cheering Kevin Durant's Achilles injury might want to amend their accompanying note.

A video surfaced Tuesday on Twitter showing fans in Toronto swearing at and taunting Stephen Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya, outside of a hotel in the city before Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

As a warning, the video below contains foul language.

Raptors fans heckling and swearing at Stephen Curry's mom outside their hotel pic.twitter.com/lAJi5380GA — The Render (@TheRenderMedia) June 11, 2019

The jeers toward the Currys are especially odd, considering their close history with the city. Dell Curry played his final three NBA seasons with the Raptors, and Steph routinely speaks well of Toronto. Dell even was honored as a Raptors legend before Game 1 - receiving a standing ovation - with rapper and superfan Drake wearing his jersey as tribute (we think).

This footage only adds to what's been a contentious two days regarding fan behavior in Canada. During Game 5 on Monday night, some Raptors fans in the building cheered as Durant was hurt, and others at Scotiabank Arena waved good-bye after the Warriors star needed to be helped to the locker room. Some Raptors fans outside of the arena also were caught on camera cheering when Durant went down, and the reaction in the arena even caught the Warriors off guard.

Of course, fans in the aforementioned videos don't speak for everyone following a team, much less an entire city. Unfortunately, just about every fan base has its share of supporters who take things too far, even if it isn't visible surrounding the sport's biggest stage.

But that doesn't make it any more excusable.