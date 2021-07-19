Video appears to show a man's failed marriage proposal that took place in front of fans at baseball game

Screenshots from a What's the Word Massachusetts video showing a supposed marriage proposal at a minor-league baseball game. wtwmass/Instagram

Fans at a minor-league baseball game captured videos of a supposed marriage proposal gone wrong.

A woman ran away from a man who appeared to propose to her at a Worcester Red Sox game on Thursday.

A witness told 98.5 The Sports Hub that the man ran after the woman following the proposal.

A video captured at a minor-league baseball game appears to show a public marriage proposal gone wrong.

According to The Independent, the supposed proposal took place at a Worcester Red Sox game on Thursday in Worcester, Massachusetts. The sports-news website What's the Word Massachusetts posted a video of the moment on its Instagram account on Friday, where it's gained 88,000 views.

In the video, the unidentified man and woman are shown standing on what looks like one of the team's dugouts while spectators watch from the stadium seats. While the man waits on one knee and fans cheer on the couple, the woman looks shocked.

In the video shared by What's the Word Massachusetts, after the man gets down on one knee, the woman looks back at him, shakes her head no, and dashes up the stadium stairs. The moment was also captured on the stadium's screen, according to the video.

The moment was also reported by the photographer Ashley Green and recorded by other baseball-game attendees, who shared footage on Twitter.

In a video shared by one Twitter user, the woman can be heard repeatedly saying, "I have to go."

After the video circulated on Twitter, some social-media users tweeted that public marriage proposals could be risky for the people involved.

Other users on Twitter wrote that they thought the proposal from the baseball game may have been fake. Green, who was at the Thursday game, told Insider that she believed the proposal may have been a stunt. But Steven Wooster, a fan who said he was at the Worcester Red Sox game on Thursday, told the radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub that he thought the scene was "real" because of the way he said the man who proposed reacted.

"I was sitting on the third-base side. I looked across and saw the gentleman in the purple jersey," Wooster told 98.5 in a phone call. "The woman was horrified after the proposal. She ran up the stairs. The gentleman ran after her with two of his buddies."

Wooster added in the call with 98.5: "I saw the whole thing. It was horrifying."

