Video shows cool moment between Frank Clark and Andy Reid after Chiefs won AFC title

After collecting five sacks in the regular season, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has stepped it up in the playoffs.

Clark had a sack, a quarterback hit and two tackles for loss in the Chiefs’ Divisional playoff win over the Jaguars. In Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Clark had three quarterback hits, 1 1/2 sacks and a tackle for loss.

That’s a return to the type of play Chiefs fans have seen from Clark in previous postseasons.

During the run to the Super Bowl LIV title, Clark had five sacks, five tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits. The following postseason, Clark collected three sacks and three quarterback hits but the Chiefs lost in Super Bowl LV.

A year ago, however, Clark struggled mightily. In three playoff games, he had no sacks or quarterback hits and just one tackle for a loss.

You couldn’t blame Clark for feeling like he was back. “Inside The NFL” shared a cool video of Clark and coach Andy Reid after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship on Sunday.

“Love you coach,” Clark said to Reid.

Reid responded: “Love you too, man.”

“Got you another one, huh?” said Clark, who then sneaked a kiss on Reid’s cheek.

Reid laughed and Clark said: “We the ones. We got our (stuff) back! We got it back coach!”

Here is the video, and this was a really neat moment.