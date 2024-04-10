Video shows Chiefs players made sure Andy Reid’s wife wasn’t part of Gatorade shower

Chiefs players haven’t been shy about publicly sharing their love of playing for coach Andy Reid. And the players seem to really like Reid’s wife, Tammy, as well.

We saw that after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII.

Offensive lineman Wayna Morris and cornerback Joshua Williams were preparing a sneak attack on Reid. But their plan to douse Reid with a bucket of Gatorade was slightly delayed.

Andy and Tammy Reid were arm in arm, savoring the championship moment as Morris and Williams stealthily moved toward their prey.

The Chiefs players were ready to pounce but they put some thought into what they were doing and put the bucket down. They showed their respect for Tammy Reid by making sure she was out of the way, although it took a few seconds for the message to get to her.

This is a couple months old but it was a fun postgame moment from Super Bowl LVIII.