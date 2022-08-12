Video shows arrest of former NFL star Marshawn Lynch
Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday. Halep will face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 6-4, 7-6 (7) winner over 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinal. Halep smashed a racket on the hard court at Sobeys Stadium after she missed a return late in the third set.
Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways in October amid a string of lopsided losses and a federal lawsuit over how the team handled sexual assault complaints.
The Little League World Series is back in Williamsport, Pa. Here is everything to know about the revamped tournament in 2022.
However, the real MVP of tonight's game was the broadcast debut of former Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett.
Taking a look at the Cowboys who played, how much, and how well, by position against the Denver Broncos on Saturday night. | From @ProfessorO_NFL
CHICAGO — No one remains the way they were in their 30s, and Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is no different than the rest of us. But La Russa, 77, sounds a lot like he did in his first go-round on the South Side in the 1980s, especially when it comes to addressing the Sox’s problems. “The pieces haven`t fit together so far, and we've had to push our starting pitchers,” La Russa told ...
The Vikings open up their preseason on Sunday.
The Nos. 6, 16, 17, 31 and 38 cars all failed pre-qualifying technical inspection twice on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the ejection of one crew member per team at Richmond Raceway. MORE: Richmond schedule | Points standings NASCAR confirmed the ejections of the following crew members: No. 6 — Car chief, Nick Case No. 16 […]
With most of their starters watching from the sideline after being given the night off, the Patriots used their first exhibition outing on Thursday night to evaluate the newest faces on their roster. After struggling to find productive contributors via the draft in recent years, the top two picks of the Patriots' 2022 rookie class seem poised to end that streak. Left guard Cole Strange and receiver Tyquan Thornton had solid debuts during New England’s 23-21 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night, a positive sign for an offense that is still evolving after former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offseason departure.
Kelsie Mathews said her LAPD officer ex-boyfriend sexually assaulted her. The LAPD determined she was telling the truth, but the officer was never disciplined for it.
The Bears are 1-0 in the preseason. Josh Schrock hands out grades for the offense, defense and specials teams from the win over the Chiefs.
The 10-part show chronicles the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers under the Buss family, just like 'Winning Time' and 'They Call Me Magic' before it.
The Dallas Cowboys didn't play well in the 17-7 exhibition loss to the Denver Broncos, but @BenGrimaldi found some bright spots along the way.
Draymond Green revealed how often he argues with the Splash Bros, and the answer may -- or may not -- surprise you.
Las Vegas police said reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport were unfounded, but an unruly subject was taken into custody and a loud noise sent crowds running.
Former Vol Max Ferguson traded to the Red Sox.
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their preseason win over the Chiefs.
Ansel Nedore, District 25-6A defensive lineman of the year, picks Red Raiders over six other in-state FBS schools
Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six shutout innings in his season debut, Alex Bregman homered and Trey Mancini had three hits as the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Saturday night. McCullers, an All-Star in 2017, allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four, tossing 47 of his 81 pitches for strikes. “He was surprisingly sharp with most of his pitches, especially his breaking stuff,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.