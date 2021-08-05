Video Showing Yoda Speak Normally is Just Weird

Master Yoda’s “backward speak” is perhaps one of the most famous speech patterns in all of cinematic history. And folks have satirized it ad nauseam ever since The Empire Strikes Back hit theaters over forty years ago. But what if Yoda just spoke like everyone else? Would it sound super weird and offputting? Actually, it turns out that yes, it does.

Via Boing Boing, we’ve come across a series of videos of Yoda edited to speak in a normal cadence. The videos come from the YouTube channel Chewie’s Meme Town. And yes, that kind of sounds like our favorite Wookiee’s store he keeps as a side hustle on Kashyyyk.

The first video is from Yoda’s confrontation with the newly minted Emperor Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith. And be prepared to have your mind blown. Watch it in full below.

It just seems wrong to hear Frank Oz’s Yoda voice come out of the little green guy sounding like everyone else. But it’s a fascinating look into an alternate world. Perhaps one where George Lucas might have thought the backward talk might have been too hard for audiences to understand. And just kept Yoda talking normally. We’re glad we don’t live in that world.

Master Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back.

Additionally, we see a re-edited version of the Jedi Master’s introduction from Empire. But, this one is not as smooth as the Revenge of the Sith video, but it’s still just as weird to hear.

As their name might suggest, Chewie’s Meme Town has many goofy videos based on Star Wars. And several of them are pretty darn funny. Plus, there’s a lot of videos featuring Clone Wars, Rebels, and Bad Batch characters. In fact, they already have a pretty hilarious one up celebrating the second season announcement for The Bad Batch. So be sure to head on over to Chewie’s Meme Town and check them all out.

