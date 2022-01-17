Video of shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick from Bills' win over Patriots goes viral

Video of shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick at Pats-Bills is a sight to behold originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a quarterback for the Washington Football Team until his contract expires in March. He's also a lifetime member of Bills Mafia.

The veteran QB made a surprise appearance at Highmark Stadium on Saturday to watch his former team, the Buffalo Bills, battle the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card Round.

But Fitzpatrick didn't rent out a suite or take in the game with a nice glass of wine. Instead, the 39-year-old Harvard alum mixed it up with Buffalo fans outside in the stands -- with his shirt off despite the single-digit temperatures.

@KyleBrandt check out Fitz being a @BuffaloBills fan and in the thick of it with the shirtless bills mafia!#BuffaloBills #FitzMagic pic.twitter.com/7X91wjOIxC — Therese â€œTeeâ€ Forton-Barnes and Green Living Gurus (@teeforton) January 16, 2022

Lest you think that photo was staged, here's an incredible video of a shirtless "FitzMagic" celebrating as the Bills rolled to a 47-17 victory over the Patriots (courtesy of Twitter user Kyle Margeson):

@ESPNNFL @SalSports @JeremyWGR @EWood70. The moment I caught on video Saturday night will be one of the greatest memories of my life. The passion! GO BILLS! pic.twitter.com/2rbOzpmVXi — kyle margeson (@jessekjm) January 17, 2022

Fitzpatrick only spent four seasons with the Bills from 2009 to 2012 and has played for six teams since, but Buffalo will always hold a special place in his heart.

Story continues

"I’ve loved a lot of the places I’ve played -- I really have -- but nothing compares to the city of Buffalo," Fitzpatrick said during an August 2021 appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast.

Others in attendance for Saturday's rout confirmed Fitzpatrick was very much into the game, and very kind to the fans around him.

The Peopleâ€™s Champ: Ryan Fitzpatrick.

(Fitz was in our section and was incredibly kind and took photos with every single person who asked. Like all of us, Fitz just wanted to see his Bills win big tonight. Fitz!) #GoBillsðŸ¦¬ pic.twitter.com/1POVstE77A — Adam Sassone ðŸ¦¬ (@BuffaloAdam) January 16, 2022

It's unclear whether Fitzpatrick will return for an 18th NFL season in 2022, but if he does, Bills fans would welcome him with open arms as a backup to Josh Allen.