Video: Shearer and Rooney mock Italy and Croatia: I need to ‘keep myself awake’

Video: Shearer and Rooney mock Italy and Croatia: I need to ‘keep myself awake’

BBC pundits Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney were not impressed by the first half of Croatia-Italy: ‘I needed to do something to keep myself awake,’ said the ex-Manchester United star.

The first half between Italy and Croatia ended in a goalless stalemate. Even though both sides had a big chance each, the overall performance didn’t satisfy ex-England strikers Shearer and Wayne, who commented on the game for the BBC.

Shearer described the opening 45 minutes as “flat and really poor, ” while Rooney joked that he needed “to do something” to keep himself awake.

Italy will qualify for the Round of 16 with a win or a draw while Croatia need three points to go beyond the group stage.

Follow the match LIVE on the Football Italia LIVEBLOG and subscribe to the Football Italia YouTube Channel to join our post-match show after the final whistle.