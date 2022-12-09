Video: Security steps between Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria at UFC 282 press conference during heated confrontation

LAS VEGAS – Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have a long history of bad blood, and another chapter was written Thursday at a UFC 282 pre-fight news conference.

Though apart of separate matchups on Saturday’s card at T-Mobile Arena, Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Topuria (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) engaged in a war of words anyway.

The spat began when Topuria interrupted Pimblett’s opponent Jared Gordon, during a correction about past comments that Pimblett was a quitter.

The insults began to hurl. Pimblett called out Topuria’s representation of multiple countries. Topuria, meanwhile, swore at Pimblett in both English and Spanish.

At one point Pimblett invited Topuria to “do it then, you little fart.” Topuria half-heartedly took him up on his offer, as he got up and walked toward Pimblett before UFC security intervened.

The altercation led UFC president Dana White to say, “I don’t know what the hell just happened.”

Check out the full argument and altercation in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282 and check out the full pre-fight news conference video below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie