Video: Is Sean O’Malley out of his mind with his ‘biggest star in sports’ prediction for 2024?

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has set some lofty expectations for himself this year.

O’Malley said last week in an interview with Megan Olivia that he believes he will be the “biggest star in sports – not just combat sports” and “as big as Conor McGregor” if he can deliver two beautiful performances in 2024, beginning with his UFC 299 headlining rematch with Marlon Vera.

Certainly, O’Malley is one of the most popular fighters on the current UFC roster, but is he out of his mind thinking he can ever be bigger than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo or LeBron James? Our “Spinning Back Clique” of Danny Segura, Farah Hannoun and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered that question with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

You can watch their discussion in the video above and check out this week’s full episode below on YouTube or in podcast form.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie