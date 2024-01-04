Advertisement

VIDEO: SDSU heads to Texas to face Montana for FCS championship game

Marcus Traxler, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·1 min read

Jan. 3—Sports staff members Landon Dierks, Marcus Traxler and Matt Zimmer discuss SDSU football heaindg to Texas for the FCS championship game against Montana.

