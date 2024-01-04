VIDEO: SDSU heads to Texas to face Montana for FCS championship game
Jan. 3—Sports staff members Landon Dierks, Marcus Traxler and Matt Zimmer discuss SDSU football heaindg to Texas for the FCS championship game against Montana.
TITLE GAME COVERAGE
Info about the FCS championship game
121523-jacksalbany.JPG
South Dakota State, Augustana release 2024 football schedules, and they're playing each other
Dec 19, 2023
SDSUvsUAlbany_FCSplayoffs-71.jpg
Zimmer: South Dakota State vs Montana is the FCS championship this season deserves
Dec 18, 2023
SDSUvsUAlbany_FCSplayoffs-2.jpg
PHOTOS: South Dakota State stomps UAlbany for return trip to FCS championship
Dec 16, 2023
121523-largetucker.JPG
FRISCO BOUND: South Dakota State football hammers Albany to clinch berth in FCS national championship game
Dec 15, 2023
