Video: Scott McTominay scores Scotland’s sixth-ever Euros goal with early opener vs Switzerland

Scott McTominay has netted Scotland’s first goal of Euro 2024 and their sixth-ever in Euros tournaments.

The Scots have entered tonight’s clash adamant about making amends for last Friday’s woeful opener, which saw them sustain a 5-1 defeat at the hands of hosts Germany.

Unable to get on the scoresheet themselves, it was an own-goal from Antonio Rudiger that cut short Scotland’s deficit – not that it made a difference to the outcome of the match.

Read more: INEOS are prepared to splash £40m on player Guardiola considers ‘one of the best’ he’s ‘ever seen’

Now, McTominay may have to put forward a case himself to claim tonight’s deadlock-breaker.

A blistering counter-attack led to Steve Clarke’s men outnumbering the Swiss before Callum McGregor received the ball on the left flank and held it up until the Manchester United ace arrived, proceeding to tee him up perfectly on the edge of the area to let off a powerful strike.

It did, however, take a deflection off of Fabian Schar before hitting the back of the net. Take a look at the finish below and judge for yourself who it belongs to.

Footage courtesy of BBC.

More Stories / Latest News

Video: Scott McTominay scores Scotland’s sixth-ever Euros goal with early opener vs Switzerland

Jun 19 2024, 20:27

Manchester United star named nicest player in the Premier League

Jun 19 2024, 18:32

Talks ‘developing positively’ between Mason Greenwood and European club over £30m deal

Jun 19 2024, 17:44